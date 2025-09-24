Left Menu

Extension of Tenure for India's Chief of Defence Staff

The tenure of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has been extended by the government until May next year. Initially set to end on September 30, his extension ensures continuity in leadership for the military. Gen Chauhan has served in this role since September 30, 2022.

extension
  • Country:
  • India

The tenure of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has been officially extended, according to an announcement made by the government on Wednesday. His term, which was initially set to conclude on September 30, will now extend up to May 30 of the following year, or until further orders.

The extension comes as Gen Chauhan nears the conclusion of his current term as the nation's top military officer, marking a significant decision by the defense ministry to ensure continuity in leadership. This decision highlights the government's trust in his ongoing stewardship.

Gen Anil Chauhan has held the position of Chief of Defence Staff since September 30, 2022. As he continues his term, the military and strategic operations of the nation remain under his guidance, signaling stability in defense affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

