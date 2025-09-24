Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: ICE Office Shooting in Dallas

Two detainees were killed, and another critically injured, in a shooting at a Dallas ICE office. A sniper, later found deceased from a self-inflicted wound, began firing from a nearby rooftop. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the incident, highlighting security challenges at immigration facilities.

Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:30 IST
  • United States

A tragic incident unfolded as two detainees lost their lives and another was critically injured in a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas. The Department of Homeland Security made the announcement on Wednesday.

The sniper responsible for the attack launched the assault from a nearby rooftop, creating chaos and fear within the vicinity. After an extensive search, officials discovered the gunman, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect's motives remain unclear as authorities continue their investigation.

This harrowing event highlights ongoing security challenges faced by immigration facilities across the country, as the Department of Homeland Security reviews protocols to prevent future tragedies.

