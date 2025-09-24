Italian Navy and Gaza Flotilla: A Quest for Compromise

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that an Italian navy ship dispatched to support an aid flotilla heading for Gaza is not expected to use military force. Addressing journalists in New York, where she is attending the U.N. General Assembly, Meloni highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution.

Meloni's government proposed to transfer the flotilla's aid to Cyprus and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem as a precautionary measure. The proposal aims to avert additional risks while ensuring that the aid reaches those in need.

Italy awaits feedback from the Gaza flotilla activists concerning this compromise. The outcome could set a precedent for handling similar situations in the future, balancing humanitarian aid delivery with international safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)