Italian Navy and Gaza Flotilla: A Quest for Compromise

The Italian navy's ship, deployed to assist an aid flotilla en route to Gaza, is not anticipated to employ military force, announced Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She revealed in New York that Italy suggested diverting the aid to Cyprus and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem to mitigate risks.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that an Italian navy ship dispatched to support an aid flotilla heading for Gaza is not expected to use military force. Addressing journalists in New York, where she is attending the U.N. General Assembly, Meloni highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution.

Meloni's government proposed to transfer the flotilla's aid to Cyprus and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem as a precautionary measure. The proposal aims to avert additional risks while ensuring that the aid reaches those in need.

Italy awaits feedback from the Gaza flotilla activists concerning this compromise. The outcome could set a precedent for handling similar situations in the future, balancing humanitarian aid delivery with international safety concerns.

