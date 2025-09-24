Left Menu

Ladakh in Turmoil: Violent Clashes in Pursuit of Statehood

Protests erupted in India's Ladakh region pushing for statehood and job quotas, resulting in at least four deaths and numerous injuries. Led by activist Sonam Wangchuk, the unrest saw violent confrontations with police. The Indian government is engaging in dialogues with Ladakh's leaders to address the situation.

24-09-2025
The Himalayan region of Ladakh in India experienced violent protests demanding statehood and job quotas on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of at least four individuals and injuries to dozens more. The agitation is rooted in longstanding grievances over the removal of autonomy in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which placed Ladakh under direct control of New Delhi.

Activists, spearheaded by Sonam Wangchuk, are calling for special status and the establishment of elected local bodies to safeguard tribal areas. The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs attributed the unrest to 'provocative' speeches by Wangchuk, who has ended his hunger strike amid the violence.

The protests escalated with attacks on political offices, including the ruling party's premises in Leh, and saw confrontations with police forces employing tear gas and live fire for crowd control. Efforts are ongoing to negotiate resolutions, with further discussions set for October 6, as authorities appeal for calm in this strategically sensitive region bordering China.

