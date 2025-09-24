Ladakh in Turmoil: Violent Clashes in Pursuit of Statehood

The Himalayan region of Ladakh in India experienced violent protests demanding statehood and job quotas on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of at least four individuals and injuries to dozens more. The agitation is rooted in longstanding grievances over the removal of autonomy in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which placed Ladakh under direct control of New Delhi.

Activists, spearheaded by Sonam Wangchuk, are calling for special status and the establishment of elected local bodies to safeguard tribal areas. The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs attributed the unrest to 'provocative' speeches by Wangchuk, who has ended his hunger strike amid the violence.

The protests escalated with attacks on political offices, including the ruling party's premises in Leh, and saw confrontations with police forces employing tear gas and live fire for crowd control. Efforts are ongoing to negotiate resolutions, with further discussions set for October 6, as authorities appeal for calm in this strategically sensitive region bordering China.

(With inputs from agencies.)