Left Menu

Traffic Cop Assault Sparks Outrage in Delhi

A traffic police officer in Delhi's Timarpur area was allegedly assaulted while on duty. Two suspects have been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to find the remaining assailants. A video of the incident has surfaced online, and the officer's phone was reportedly stolen during the scuffle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:20 IST
Traffic Cop Assault Sparks Outrage in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A traffic police officer on duty in Delhi's Timarpur area was reportedly the victim of an assault by a group of men, according to authorities.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack, and police efforts continue to identify and apprehend others involved.

The officer, who was stopping a motorcyclist for a traffic violation, was attacked by the rider and subsequently manhandled by additional assailants, as seen in a video widely shared on social media.

The officer's mobile phone was also reported stolen during the altercation, and a case has been registered for crimes including obstructing a public servant and causing harm during official duties.

Investigations are ongoing to bring more perpetrators to justice, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global
2
Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications

Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potentia...

 United States
3
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
4
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025