Traffic Cop Assault Sparks Outrage in Delhi

A traffic police officer on duty in Delhi's Timarpur area was reportedly the victim of an assault by a group of men, according to authorities.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack, and police efforts continue to identify and apprehend others involved.

The officer, who was stopping a motorcyclist for a traffic violation, was attacked by the rider and subsequently manhandled by additional assailants, as seen in a video widely shared on social media.

The officer's mobile phone was also reported stolen during the altercation, and a case has been registered for crimes including obstructing a public servant and causing harm during official duties.

Investigations are ongoing to bring more perpetrators to justice, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)