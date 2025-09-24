Ladakh Turmoil: Was Activist Sonam Wangchuk the Catalyst?

In a tense turn of events, the Centre has accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of inciting violence in Ladakh through provocative statements. According to the Union Home Ministry, Wangchuk's remarks fueled a mob attack on government offices in Leh this past Wednesday, leading to injury and destruction.

The ministry highlighted significant progress in dialogue with Ladakhi leaders, citing increased reservations and official language status for local dialects. However, not all parties seem pleased, as some look to derail ongoing talks. Calls for patience and constitutional solutions prevail amidst the unrest.

While Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continued amid requests from leaders to desist, chaotic scenes unfolded on September 24th, resulting in confrontations with police and unfortunate casualties. As a result, the activist ended his protest, urging restraint during the upcoming high-level meetings scheduled for late September and early October.

(With inputs from agencies.)