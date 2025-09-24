Left Menu

Ladakh Turmoil: Was Activist Sonam Wangchuk the Catalyst?

The Centre accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of inciting mob violence in Ladakh through provocative statements. Despite ongoing government dialogue, tensions arose during Wangchuk's hunger strike demanding Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth schedule and statehood. The violence was contained by the evening after several injuries and property damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:25 IST
Ladakh Turmoil: Was Activist Sonam Wangchuk the Catalyst?
violence
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense turn of events, the Centre has accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of inciting violence in Ladakh through provocative statements. According to the Union Home Ministry, Wangchuk's remarks fueled a mob attack on government offices in Leh this past Wednesday, leading to injury and destruction.

The ministry highlighted significant progress in dialogue with Ladakhi leaders, citing increased reservations and official language status for local dialects. However, not all parties seem pleased, as some look to derail ongoing talks. Calls for patience and constitutional solutions prevail amidst the unrest.

While Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continued amid requests from leaders to desist, chaotic scenes unfolded on September 24th, resulting in confrontations with police and unfortunate casualties. As a result, the activist ended his protest, urging restraint during the upcoming high-level meetings scheduled for late September and early October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global
2
Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications

Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potentia...

 United States
3
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
4
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025