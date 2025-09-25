Family Tragedy Unfolds in Andheri: Drug Addiction Leads to Triple Attack

A tragic family altercation in Andheri has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old, Chetan Manoj Bhatre, on charges of killing his father and grandfather and seriously injuring his uncle over a minor dispute. Police have indicated that Bhatre, who is reportedly a drug addict, acted out of frustration due to alleged abuse from family members.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night at the Santoshimata chawl, where Bhatre allegedly used a knife to attack his family. His father, Manoj Bhatre, and grandfather, Babu Bhatre, were killed instantly, while his uncle, Anil Babu Bhatre, suffered severe injuries and is currently hospitalized at Nair Hospital. The MIDC police have taken Chetan Bhatre into custody, and a criminal case has been filed against him.

According to initial investigations, Bhatre's actions were fueled by ongoing mistreatment by his father and grandfather, leading to the violent outbreak. Authorities continue to delve deeper into the case as they attempt to piece together the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.