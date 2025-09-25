Drone Down: Israeli Aircraft Crashes at UNIFIL HQ in Lebanon

An Israeli drone crash-landed near the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, in southern Lebanon. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties, according to a statement from the peacekeeping force.

UNIFIL highlighted that by operating drones over Lebanese airspace, Israel breached a UN Security Council resolution aimed at maintaining peace in the region. Resolution 1701 encourages mutual respect of territorial borders, a crucial component of the post-2006 ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli military acknowledged the drone's unintentional fall due to a technical glitch and communicated with UNIFIL for clarity. This occurrence follows previous drone activity in the area, raising tensions amid a backdrop of historical conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)