Drone Down: Israeli Aircraft Crashes at UNIFIL HQ in Lebanon
An Israeli drone crashed into the UN peacekeeping headquarters in Lebanon without causing casualties. The incident violates a UN Security Council resolution. UNIFIL neutralized the unmanned drone, which was equipped with a camera. Israel confirmed the crash was due to a technical malfunction.
- Country:
- Lebanon
An Israeli drone crash-landed near the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, in southern Lebanon. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties, according to a statement from the peacekeeping force.
UNIFIL highlighted that by operating drones over Lebanese airspace, Israel breached a UN Security Council resolution aimed at maintaining peace in the region. Resolution 1701 encourages mutual respect of territorial borders, a crucial component of the post-2006 ceasefire agreement.
The Israeli military acknowledged the drone's unintentional fall due to a technical glitch and communicated with UNIFIL for clarity. This occurrence follows previous drone activity in the area, raising tensions amid a backdrop of historical conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
(With inputs from agencies.)