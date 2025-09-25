Justice Department Retracts Information Demand in Alex Jones Case

In a surprising turn of events, the U.S. Justice Department has withdrawn a request for information from FBI Special Agent William Aldenberg, who testified against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a $1.3 billion defamation case. Jones had been accused of spreading false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

Earlier, Ed Martin, leading a Justice Department initiative on alleged government weaponization, sought details about whether Aldenberg benefited financially from the case. However, after intervention from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the request was removed, with no ongoing investigation, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Jones, who founded the far-right Infowars, long argued the shooting was staged, though he has now recognized it happened. He aims to reverse the massive judgment and unveiled the Justice Department's request as evidence of 'illegal lawfare' against him, casting aspersions on Democratic Party and FBI actions.

