Justice Department Retracts Information Demand in Alex Jones Case

The U.S. Justice Department has retracted a demand for information from an FBI agent who testified against Alex Jones in a defamation case. Jones is seeking to overturn a $1.3 billion ruling related to false claims about the Sandy Hook shooting. The retraction followed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 03:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, the U.S. Justice Department has withdrawn a request for information from FBI Special Agent William Aldenberg, who testified against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a $1.3 billion defamation case. Jones had been accused of spreading false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

Earlier, Ed Martin, leading a Justice Department initiative on alleged government weaponization, sought details about whether Aldenberg benefited financially from the case. However, after intervention from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the request was removed, with no ongoing investigation, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Jones, who founded the far-right Infowars, long argued the shooting was staged, though he has now recognized it happened. He aims to reverse the massive judgment and unveiled the Justice Department's request as evidence of 'illegal lawfare' against him, casting aspersions on Democratic Party and FBI actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

