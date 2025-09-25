Left Menu

Judicial Verdict: No Compromise on Immigration and Emergency Aid

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration's attempt to compel states to comply with immigration policies for disaster aid is unconstitutional. The decision supported 20 states contesting these conditions on federal grants, stressing that such policies violated constitutional provisions and left states without genuine options.

A federal judge has declared unconstitutional the Trump administration's strategy to withhold disaster aid unless states collaborate with federal immigration enforcement. The ruling supports 20 Democratic-led states and Washington D.C. that contested the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's conditions on receiving emergency funding.

The states filed a lawsuit in May, arguing the federal funding for emergency preparedness was being misused to pressurize them into adopting the Republican president's stringent immigration policies. DHS claimed the conditions were necessary for enforcing federal immigration laws, but U.S. District Judge William Smith disagreed, terming the policy 'arbitrary' and non-compliant with the U.S. Constitution.

This ruling is a significant win for states resisting federal attempts to link immigration policies with grant funding. New York Attorney General Letitia James celebrated the judicial decision online, reaffirming it prevents the use of life-saving funds as leverage for anti-immigration measures. The Department of Homeland Security has not yet commented on the ruling.

