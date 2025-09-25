Left Menu

Rs 17.4 lakh brown sugar seized in Palghar; auto-rickshaw driver held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-09-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 09:36 IST
Rs 17.4 lakh brown sugar seized in Palghar; auto-rickshaw driver held
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver after seizing brown sugar valued at Rs 17.4 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

The man was found loitering on Tuesday near Capital Mall, on the east side of Nalasopara Railway Station.

During the search, 56.04 gm of brown sugar was recovered from the accused, identified as Samsad Jamshed Ali, hailing from Uttarakhand and residing in Nalasopara area here, the Achole police said.

The police later carried out a search of his residence, which resulted in the recovery of an additional 28 gm of the contraband, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Rugby-All Blacks captain Barrett out of Australia clash, veterans return

UPDATE 2-Rugby-All Blacks captain Barrett out of Australia clash, veterans r...

 Global
2
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

 Kuwait
3
India needs 40x surge in non-fossil energy to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 vision: CII-EY report

India needs 40x surge in non-fossil energy to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 vision...

 India
4
Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks on with Botswana, Namibia, Kenya

Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks on with Botswana, ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

Why Women Entrepreneurs in Peru Lag in Informal Firms but Match Men at the Top

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025