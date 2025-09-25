Left Menu

China Seeks Trade Balance: Urges U.S. to Remove Tariffs

China has called on the United States to eliminate what it deems 'unreasonable' tariffs on Chinese goods to foster conditions that would allow an increase in two-way trade. This call to action was in response to inquiries about China purchasing U.S. soybeans.

A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson has urged the United States to dismantle tariffs deemed 'unreasonable' on goods imported from China.

This step, according to the spokesperson on Thursday, would help establish a conducive environment for boosting bilateral trade between the two economic superpowers.

The remarks came during a query session about China's plans to acquire U.S. soybeans.

