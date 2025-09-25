Supreme Court Rebukes Authorities Over Delayed Actions in Custodial Death Case

The Supreme Court has expressed strong disapproval over the delayed suspension of absconding police officials accused in a custodial death case in Madhya Pradesh. The criticism was directed towards both the state government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for their lack of action.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan voiced concerns that the two police officers involved in the case have remained absconding since April without being suspended, suggesting potential protective measures by authorities. The court described the situation as contemptuous, citing non-compliance with the Supreme Court's previous order to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

The CBI reported its recent suspension of the officers but faced sharp questioning from the bench. Despite extensive efforts, including financial transaction tracking and social media scrutiny, no arrest has been made. The case highlights ongoing issues in enforcing orders against powerful officials. The court demanded a more satisfactory response or face the prospect of contempt actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)