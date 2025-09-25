Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Authorities Over Delayed Actions in Custodial Death Case

The Supreme Court criticized the Madhya Pradesh government and CBI for delays in suspending police officers involved in a custodial death case. The court expressed frustration over the protection of absconding officials and demanded an explanation from the state. The CBI was directed to arrest the accused policemen quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:12 IST
Supreme Court Rebukes Authorities Over Delayed Actions in Custodial Death Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed strong disapproval over the delayed suspension of absconding police officials accused in a custodial death case in Madhya Pradesh. The criticism was directed towards both the state government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for their lack of action.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan voiced concerns that the two police officers involved in the case have remained absconding since April without being suspended, suggesting potential protective measures by authorities. The court described the situation as contemptuous, citing non-compliance with the Supreme Court's previous order to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

The CBI reported its recent suspension of the officers but faced sharp questioning from the bench. Despite extensive efforts, including financial transaction tracking and social media scrutiny, no arrest has been made. The case highlights ongoing issues in enforcing orders against powerful officials. The court demanded a more satisfactory response or face the prospect of contempt actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Pushes for Sustainable Farming with Crop Residue Management Machines

Punjab Pushes for Sustainable Farming with Crop Residue Management Machines

 India
2
Derailment in Nalpur: Inside the Old Equipment That Led to the Secunderabad-Shalimar Train Drama

Derailment in Nalpur: Inside the Old Equipment That Led to the Secunderabad-...

 India
3
Aid Flotilla Tensions: Italy and Spain's Unprecedented Military Move

Aid Flotilla Tensions: Italy and Spain's Unprecedented Military Move

 Global
4
Ultimate Clash: Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats in AFL Grand Final

Ultimate Clash: Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats in AFL Grand Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025