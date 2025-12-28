Allahabad HC Holds Top Officials Liable for Contempt in Land Acquisition Cases

The Allahabad High Court has reinforced accountability among top government officials, ruling that the highest officer in any department is liable for contempt if court orders are not implemented due to administrative confusion.

The court specifically pointed out the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary as accountable in land acquisition cases under both the 1984 and 2013 acts. The state government is obliged to ensure full compliance with court mandates regardless of internal work distribution, Justice Salil Kumar Rai affirmed.

This ruling emerged from a case where petitioner Vinay Kumar Singh's land, acquired in 1977, remained uncompensated. Despite legal proceedings and compensation deposited in 2013, compliance was lacking, leading to contempt applications. Justice Rai emphasized the state's responsibility to obey court orders, issuing a deadline for compliance by January 5, 2026.