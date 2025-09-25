ECI Announces New Rules for Postal Ballot Counting to Ensure Clarity and Transparency

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled its 30th major initiative in the past six months, aimed at further improving transparency, efficiency, and uniformity in the electoral process. This latest measure focuses on streamlining the counting of Postal Ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs), an area that has gained increasing significance following recent expansions in home voting facilities.

Background: Growing Importance of Postal Ballots

The counting of votes in India involves two distinct processes:

Counting of Postal Ballots/ETPBs Counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs)

Traditionally, postal ballot counting begins at 8:00 AM on the day of results, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 AM. Earlier instructions allowed EVM counting to continue independently of postal ballot counting. This created the possibility—at least in theory—of EVM results being declared before the completion of postal ballot counting, raising concerns about clarity and uniformity.

In recent years, the number of postal ballots has increased significantly, particularly with the Commission’s new initiatives allowing home voting for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens aged 85 and above. This inclusionary measure has deepened democratic participation but also necessitated procedural adjustments to handle the larger volume of postal ballots.

The New Directive: Synchronising the Process

To address these challenges, the ECI has directed that the penultimate (second last) round of EVM/VVPAT counting will only be taken up once postal ballot counting has been fully completed at the counting center. This ensures that no EVM results are finalized before postal ballot counting concludes, thereby bringing greater uniformity and eliminating any ambiguity in the sequence of results declaration.

The Commission has also instructed Returning Officers (ROs) to make necessary arrangements in constituencies where postal ballots are large in number. Adequate counting tables and staff must be deployed to prevent delays and ensure efficiency.

Reinforcing Democratic Inclusion

Postal ballots have historically been used by service voters, members of the armed forces, and government officials on election duty. With the addition of PwDs and elderly citizens into the ambit of postal ballots, the ECI is reinforcing its commitment to inclusive, participatory, and accessible elections. This reform ensures that every vote, including those cast from home, is accorded equal weight in both timing and process.

Part of a Broader Reform Agenda

This initiative comes as part of a broader set of 29 earlier reforms already undertaken in the past six months. These range from enhancing voter facilitation services and improving technological integration to strengthening security measures around EVMs and VVPATs. Collectively, these efforts underscore the Commission’s resolve to ensure that India’s electoral process remains a global benchmark for credibility, inclusivity, and transparency.

The Election Commission’s decision to synchronize the completion of postal ballot counting with EVM counting is a significant step toward enhancing public confidence in the electoral process. By prioritizing both procedural clarity and timely execution, the ECI is reinforcing its mandate to uphold the integrity of India’s democracy while adapting to the evolving needs of voters.