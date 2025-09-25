Rajnath Singh Leads ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ Cleanliness Drive in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led a major cleanliness initiative titled ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ on 25 September 2025 at the Army Headquarters Unit Run Canteen in New Delhi. The event was organized under Swachhotsav 2025, part of the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign being observed across the Ministry of Defence from 17 September to 2 October 2025.

Symbol of Collective Action

The initiative highlighted the importance of community participation in building a clean, green, and healthy environment. The theme of this year’s drive seeks to blend the festive spirit of the nation with the ongoing commitment to a Swachh Bharat (Clean India).

During the event, Rajnath Singh took the ‘Swachhata Sankalp’ pledge, reaffirming his personal commitment to the cleanliness movement. He also honoured Safai Mitras, acknowledging their vital contribution to sanitation and public health. To promote an eco-friendly environment, the Defence Minister participated in a tree-planting drive, symbolizing the government’s vision of a sustainable, zero-waste future.

In another symbolic gesture, he flagged off a Safai Run, joined by 100 NCC cadets, showcasing the pivotal role of youth in advancing the ideals of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Cleanliness as a Way of Life

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister emphasized that cleanliness is more than physical tidiness—it is a “way of life” that reflects self-discipline, responsibility, and cultural values. He pointed out that clean surroundings enhance health, mental peace, and well-being, while neglect breeds disease and negativity.

Drawing from Indian traditions, he remarked that cleanliness has always been a hallmark of civilized societies, deeply woven into cultural and spiritual practices.

Linking Defence and Cleanliness

Rajnath Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making cleanliness a people’s movement, urging every citizen to take responsibility for their surroundings. Within the Ministry of Defence, this vision is being advanced through:

Collective cleanliness drives across military establishments.

Waste-to-wealth initiatives promoting recycling and reuse.

Transformation of camps and offices into model centres of cleanliness.

He also noted with pride that all military camps across the country are now open-defecation free, a testimony to the discipline of the armed forces and the dedication of civilian staff. He underlined that a healthy and conscious society is a key pillar of national security, and urged every citizen to treat cleanliness as a national duty.

Senior Leadership Participation

The event witnessed the participation of senior defence leadership, including:

General Anil Chauhan , Chief of Defence Staff

General Upendra Dwivedi , Chief of Army Staff

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh , Chief of the Air Staff

Dr Niten Chandra , Secretary (ESW)

Dr Samir V Kamat , Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO

Dr Mayank Sharma , Financial Advisor (Defence Services)

Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and personnel of the Armed Forces.

Their presence reinforced the message that the cleanliness movement is a collective responsibility, cutting across ranks and roles.

The ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ drive has once again brought the focus on the power of collective action in shaping a clean, sustainable, and developed India. By linking cleanliness with discipline, health, and national security, Rajnath Singh underlined the transformative potential of this campaign. As the Swachhata Hi Seva movement continues, it is expected to inspire greater public participation, reinforcing India’s march toward a clean and green future.