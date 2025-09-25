Sarkozy Sentenced: Libya Campaign Fund Scandal Unfolds

Nicolas Sarkozy, the former President of France, has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges related to illegal campaign financing by a Paris court.

In a surprising move, the court announced that Sarkozy's incarceration would commence regardless of any appeals he might file.

While Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal association in financing his 2007 campaign with Libyan funds, he was cleared of charges including passive corruption and illegal campaign financing. The decision postpones his immediate incarceration date, sparing him an immediate public arrest.

