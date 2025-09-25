Karnataka High Court Upholds Caste Survey with Conditions

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a request to pause the state's ongoing caste survey, emphasizing the importance of confidentiality and voluntariness. The court underlined that data collection should respect participants' rights, with no obligation to divulge personal information.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi declared that there was no justification to halt the survey process. They instructed that all collected data remain confidential and secure, entrusting the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) with this responsibility.

Further, the court mandated the KSCBC to publicly notify citizens that the survey is entirely voluntary, ensuring transparency about participants' rights and the non-compulsory nature of disclosing personal details. Enumerators are required to communicate this clearly to the public.

