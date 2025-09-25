Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Upholds Caste Survey with Conditions

The High Court of Karnataka ruled against halting the ongoing caste survey. Emphasizing data confidentiality, the court mandated that participation remains voluntary. The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) is instructed to protect the collected data and inform the public about the voluntary nature of the survey.

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a request to pause the state's ongoing caste survey, emphasizing the importance of confidentiality and voluntariness. The court underlined that data collection should respect participants' rights, with no obligation to divulge personal information.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi declared that there was no justification to halt the survey process. They instructed that all collected data remain confidential and secure, entrusting the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) with this responsibility.

Further, the court mandated the KSCBC to publicly notify citizens that the survey is entirely voluntary, ensuring transparency about participants' rights and the non-compulsory nature of disclosing personal details. Enumerators are required to communicate this clearly to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

