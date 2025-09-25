Left Menu

MGNREGS Pivots to Water Conservation: A Nationwide Boost for Water Security

The Indian government has prioritized water conservation under MGNREGS, channeling a fixed portion of funds towards water-related projects. The initiative aims to address water scarcity issues by focusing resources on conservation, boosting groundwater levels, and ensuring long-term water management nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move aimed at bolstering water security across India's rural landscape, the government announced a new strategy that earmarks a fixed portion of MGNREGS funds for water conservation projects. This initiative was unveiled by Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alongside Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.

The extensive plan categorizes areas based on their water scarcity levels. 'Over-exploited' blocks will see 65% of their MGNREGA funds directed toward water-related works, while 'semi-critical' blocks will allocate 40%. Even in regions not facing water stress, at least 30% of funds will go towards conservation efforts.

This shift marks a significant policy amendment, with water conservation now a forefront priority. The project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's longstanding commitment to water sustainability, reflected in initiatives like 'Catch the Rain' and 'Mission Amrit Sarovar'. The efforts aim to tackle groundwater depletion by promoting proactive water management and addressing areas of greatest need first.

