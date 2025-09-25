Left Menu

Amazon's $2.5 Billion Payout: A Scrutiny of Prime Practices

Amazon.com has agreed to $2.5 billion in penalties and reimbursements to end an FTC lawsuit accusing the company of enrolling users in Amazon Prime without consent and complicating cancellations. $1.5 billion will be allocated to a fund for eligible Prime member refunds.

Updated: 25-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:54 IST
Amazon.com, the e-commerce giant, is set to disburse $2.5 billion in fines and compensation following a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit. The case pointed to allegations that Amazon had enrolled consumers in its Prime subscription without obtaining explicit consent.

A significant portion of this financial repercussion, totaling $1.5 billion, is earmarked to establish a fund aimed at reimbursing customers affected by these practices. The move underscores Amazon's efforts to rectify the course and respond to regulatory scrutiny.

The FTC's announcement came on Thursday, catalyzing a substantive discussion on consumer rights and corporate responsibility within the digital subscription service sector. This settlement serves as both a cautionary tale and a benchmark for similar entities navigating the complexities of user consents and cancellations.

