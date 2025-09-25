Sarkozy Sentenced: Unraveling the Libyan Campaign Fund Scandal

In a landmark ruling, a Paris court has sentenced former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison for plotting to finance his 2007 campaign with Libyan funds. The decision marks a significant moment in French politics, as it positions Sarkozy as the first modern French president sentenced to imprisonment.

Despite the intended appeal, Sarkozy condemned the judgment as a 'scandal', asserting his innocence amid the court's findings of a criminal conspiracy designed to secure financial aid for his presidential run. The sentence will commence at an unspecified later date, sparing Sarkozy immediate detention.

The court's decision, highlighting Sarkozy's involvement in the use of high-level political influence to secure campaign resources, has severe implications on public trust in French institutions. Through his influential past, Sarkozy remains a pivotal figure in French and right-wing political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)