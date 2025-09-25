Left Menu

Fabricated Knifepoint Robbery Sparks Panic in Shillong

A girl in Shillong admitted to fabricating a robbery story that caused panic after spreading on social media. She confessed to giving the money to a friend for an online purchase and lying out of fear. Police warned of the consequences of providing false information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Shillong, a girl who alleged a knifepoint robbery has now admitted to fabricating the entire story, according to police reports released on Thursday.

The initial claim caused widespread panic after it circulated on social media, but investigations revealed the allegation was untrue. She confessed to having given the money involved to a friend for an online purchase and created the false narrative out of fear.

A police case had been filed based on her original complaint. East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem confirmed a final report would be submitted, warning that providing false information to the police is a punishable offense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

