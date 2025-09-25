Fabricated Knifepoint Robbery Sparks Panic in Shillong

In Shillong, a girl who alleged a knifepoint robbery has now admitted to fabricating the entire story, according to police reports released on Thursday.

The initial claim caused widespread panic after it circulated on social media, but investigations revealed the allegation was untrue. She confessed to having given the money involved to a friend for an online purchase and created the false narrative out of fear.

A police case had been filed based on her original complaint. East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem confirmed a final report would be submitted, warning that providing false information to the police is a punishable offense.

