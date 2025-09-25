Left Menu

Harjinder Singh Dhami Criticizes Government Over Punjab Floods

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami accused the government of negligence in handling floods in Punjab. Meeting with affected villagers, he promised SGPC's support, criticizing the government's failure to prevent the disaster. SGPC has initiated aid measures, including providing diesel, seeds, and financial assistance to support recovery efforts.

In a controversial statement, Harjinder Singh Dhami, President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), accused the government of negligence regarding the recent floods in Punjab.

During a meeting at Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, Dhami claimed the disaster could have been mitigated if the authorities had managed the water release from dams in a timely manner. He criticized the government's inaction, stating that villagers were forced to undertake responsibilities typically managed by officials.

The SGPC, under Dhami's leadership, has initiated several aid efforts, including the provision of 38,000 litres of diesel to strengthen embankments and assistance for farmers with seed supplies. Additionally, financial aid is being distributed to local gurdwaras, emphasizing SGPC's commitment to the welfare of the flood-affected communities.

