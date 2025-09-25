Left Menu

Man Arrested for Waving Palestine Flag on Bus

A 21-year-old man was arrested for stopping a state-run bus to wave a Palestinian flag atop it. The incident occurred before a religious procession on September 14 in an area under Moghalpura Police Station. A case was registered for obstructing officials, and police continue to investigate.

A 21-year-old individual has been taken into custody for allegedly interrupting a state-operated bus and waving a Palestinian flag while standing atop the vehicle. The police reported this incident on Thursday.

The event transpired in the early morning of September 14, preceding a religious procession in a location governed by the Moghalpura Police Station. Authorities have registered a case against the man for obstructing government officials and causing public nuisance.

According to police officials, a video showcasing the flag-waving act circulated widely on social media, leading to the identification and arrest of the individual. The Hyderabad City Police confirmed that an FIR has been filed and the accused detained, with measures being taken to maintain public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

