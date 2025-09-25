Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inaugurates New Horticulture College Buildings in Sikkim

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today virtually inaugurated the newly constructed administrative and academic buildings of the College of Horticulture at Bermiok, Sikkim, which operates under the Central Agricultural University, Imphal. The inauguration coincided with the Annual Regional Workshop, bringing together policymakers, agricultural experts, and students to chart the future of horticultural growth in the state.

The event was graced by Governor of Sikkim Shri Om Prakash Mathur, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, Sikkim’s Agriculture Minister Shri Puran Kumar Gurung, Vice Chancellor Dr. Anupam Mishra, and several other dignitaries. ICAR Director General Dr. Mangi Lal Jat also joined virtually from Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

A ₹52 Crore Boost for Agricultural Education

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that while he could not be present in person, his spirit was with the people of Sikkim. He announced that the ₹52 crore infrastructure investment in the College of Horticulture would provide modern educational facilities and open new opportunities for the youth of the state.

Describing Sikkim as “a land blessed with natural beauty and a unique climate”, he highlighted the state’s immense potential for avocados, kiwis, large cardamom, orchids, ginger, turmeric, tomatoes, and cabbages. He stressed that the newly built facilities would not only enhance learning but also prepare a new generation of agri-entrepreneurs.

Promoting Non-Traditional and Organic Farming

The Union Minister underscored the importance of non-traditional farming practices such as beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, bamboo-based products, and medicinal plants, which have diversified Sikkim’s horticulture sector. He reminded the audience that Sikkim is a fully organic state, admired across India for its farmers’ commitment to staying away from chemical fertilisers.

“For this, I bow to the farmers of Sikkim,” Shri Chouhan declared, noting that Sikkim’s organic produce is not only consumed locally but also benefits the entire nation.

Government of India’s Commitment to Hill States

Highlighting the Government’s broader vision, Shri Chouhan reaffirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given topmost priority to hill states in India’s agricultural development. He assured that the Government would leave no stone unturned to promote horticulture and farming in Sikkim, maximizing its climatic advantages for high-value crops.

He also cautioned against the excessive use of chemical fertilisers, warning of the long-term dangers to human health and soil fertility. “This earth belongs to future generations as much as it belongs to us,” he said, calling for a national shift toward organic and natural farming practices.

The Six-Point Formula for Agricultural Growth

Shri Chouhan elaborated on Prime Minister Modi’s six-point formula for strengthening Indian agriculture:

Increasing production, Reducing the cost of cultivation, Ensuring fair prices for produce, Compensating for losses, Diversifying agriculture, and Promoting sustainable farming models.

He stressed that floriculture, bamboo cultivation, and horticulture could significantly raise farmers’ incomes and align with India’s push for rural prosperity.

Call to Students and Youth

Addressing students of agriculture, the Union Minister urged them to remain closely connected with farming after completing their education. He encouraged them to pursue agri-based startups, develop innovative technologies, and engage in modern farming practices to strengthen India’s agricultural backbone.

“Agriculture remains the soul of India’s economy, providing employment to nearly 46% of the population. The opportunities are immense, and youth participation is critical for its advancement,” Shri Chouhan said.

Towards a Sustainable Agricultural Future

The inauguration of the horticulture college’s new facilities marks a significant milestone in Sikkim’s educational and agricultural journey. By blending modern infrastructure, organic practices, and youth engagement, the Government of India aims to transform Sikkim into a hub for horticultural innovation and sustainable farming.

The event also set the tone for deeper collaboration between academia, policymakers, and farmers—ensuring that agriculture continues to serve not only as a livelihood but also as a means of environmental stewardship and national growth.