Haitian Power Mogul Dimitri Vorbe Faces Deportation Over Alleged Gang Ties

Dimitri Vorbe, a notable Haitian entrepreneur, is currently facing deportation from the United States following his arrest by immigration officials on charges linked to backing armed gangs in Haiti.

The Vorbe family, known for their stake in a private power firm that supplies electricity to Haiti, also have political involvement and construct armored vehicles for Haiti's national police. Dimitri Vorbe's brother, Joel, defends him, insisting that the accusations of gang-support are baseless and emphasizing Dimitri's commitment to Haiti's stability.

Detained in Miami, Vorbe's case is intertwined with that of Reginald Boulos, another Haitian figure embroiled in similar charges. U.S. authorities cite adverse foreign policy risks, reinforcing the deportation stance, while Vorbe's family calls for a fair judicial process.