Investigations Unfold in the Case Against Controversial Godman

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati faces accusations of sexual harassment, manipulation, and financial misconduct involving female students at a Delhi management institute. Allegedly surveilling students through CCTV feeds, he remains on the run, last traced to Mumbai. The police are probing various angles, including misuse of institute resources and tampered evidence.

Controversial self-proclaimed godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati is embroiled in a scandalous case involving alleged sexual harassment and manipulation of female students at a private management institute in Delhi.

Authorities claim Saraswati monitored students through CCTV placed even outside washrooms and harassed them through inappropriate messages. He remains elusive, with police tracing his last whereabouts to Mumbai.

In addition to allegations of harassment, Saraswati is accused of financial misdeeds, using institute resources for personal gains, and tampering with evidence systems. The Delhi police undertake a widespread search as they proceed with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

