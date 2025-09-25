Left Menu

Massive Hotel Raids in Ayodhya Expose Prostitution Racket

Ayodhya police carried out large-scale hotel raids following the discovery of a prostitution ring, finding no further illegal activities. Security has been reinforced during the Navratri festival, with ongoing inspections and strict measures against offenders in Ayodhya and Faizabad, according to Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Grover.

Ayodhya | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:38 IST
The Ayodhya police have intensified their vigilance in the city after unearthing a prostitution racket, conducting extensive searches in about 20 hotels. The operation, undertaken late Wednesday night, resulted in no additional illegal activities, officials reported on Thursday.

Authorities have cautioned hotel owners to ensure stringent identification checks for guests and to report any suspicious occurrences. This follows last week's police raid on a guesthouse, which led to the busting of a sex racket and the arrest of 14 suspects, including 11 women.

In light of the Navratri festival, police presence has been escalated. Operational teams are actively monitoring hotels, guesthouses, and homestays across the twin towns of Ayodhya and Faizabad, with a stern warning of strict action against any anti-social activities, as emphasized by Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

