Iran's Readiness Amid Potential UN Sanctions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Iran's preparedness to handle any situation, including the possible reinstatement of U.N. sanctions. He voiced these remarks while meeting with Bolivia's president during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Tehran's readiness underscores its strategic approach to international diplomacy and sanctions management. Pezeshkian stressed, however, that he hopes these measures are not necessary.

The remarks highlight Iran's ongoing navigation of global political landscapes, particularly concerning U.N. policies. The president's statement came as Iranian state media reported on the developments at the United Nations gathering.

