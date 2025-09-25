Iran's Readiness Amid Potential UN Sanctions
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed readiness to tackle situations involving potential reinstatement of U.N. sanctions, although he remains optimistic for their avoidance, as per Iranian media. His comments came during discussions with Bolivia's president at the United Nations General Assembly.
Tehran's readiness underscores its strategic approach to international diplomacy and sanctions management. Pezeshkian stressed, however, that he hopes these measures are not necessary.
The remarks highlight Iran's ongoing navigation of global political landscapes, particularly concerning U.N. policies. The president's statement came as Iranian state media reported on the developments at the United Nations gathering.
