Left Menu

Faridabad SUV Incident: Murder Charge Dropped in Property Dealer's Death

Faridabad police have downgraded the charge from murder to culpable homicide regarding the death of property dealer Manoj Kumar, who was allegedly struck by a Thar SUV driven by the son of an assistant commissioner. The investigation led to the arrest of three individuals, revealing the case as a sudden accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:10 IST
Faridabad SUV Incident: Murder Charge Dropped in Property Dealer's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Faridabad property dealer death case, the police have decided to drop the murder charge. The incident, involving an SUV driven by the son of an assistant commissioner, initially drew the murder charge under public pressure.

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Nangla Enclave, was fatally injured when the SUV hit him. Officials have returned to charging the suspect with culpable homicide, aligning with initial accusations before demands from the deceased's family led to more severe charges.

A Special Investigation Team detained multiple individuals, finding that the tragedy was an accident. Those involved include LLB graduates and a doctoral student, highlighting the unexpected nature of this case.

TRENDING

1
Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

 Global
2
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
3
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
4
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025