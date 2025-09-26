Faridabad SUV Incident: Murder Charge Dropped in Property Dealer's Death

In a significant development in the Faridabad property dealer death case, the police have decided to drop the murder charge. The incident, involving an SUV driven by the son of an assistant commissioner, initially drew the murder charge under public pressure.

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Nangla Enclave, was fatally injured when the SUV hit him. Officials have returned to charging the suspect with culpable homicide, aligning with initial accusations before demands from the deceased's family led to more severe charges.

A Special Investigation Team detained multiple individuals, finding that the tragedy was an accident. Those involved include LLB graduates and a doctoral student, highlighting the unexpected nature of this case.