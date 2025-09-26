Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Divided Opinions
The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.50%, as announced on Thursday. The decision wasn't unanimous; deputy governor Jonathan Heath dissented, preferring to maintain the rate at 7.75%. The move reflects differing views within the central bank's governing board.
This move comes amidst differing economic outlooks and presents a challenge to align perspectives within the central bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
