Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

Arab and Muslim countries have expressed significant concern to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Israel's potential annexation of the West Bank. This was conveyed by Saudi Arabia's top diplomat on Thursday.

Speaking at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud emphasized the grave dangers posed by annexation, not only for peace prospects in Gaza but also for any long-term peace.

Prince Faisal confidently stated that President Trump understood the stance of the Arab and Muslim nations, which collectively see annexation as a threat to regional stability.