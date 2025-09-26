Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation
Arab and Muslim countries have alerted U.S. President Donald Trump about the risks associated with Israel's possible annexation of the West Bank. Saudi Arabia's foreign minister stated that regional stability and the potential for peace are at risk if annexation proceeds.
Speaking at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud emphasized the grave dangers posed by annexation, not only for peace prospects in Gaza but also for any long-term peace.
Prince Faisal confidently stated that President Trump understood the stance of the Arab and Muslim nations, which collectively see annexation as a threat to regional stability.
