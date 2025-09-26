Left Menu

Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

Arab and Muslim countries have alerted U.S. President Donald Trump about the risks associated with Israel's possible annexation of the West Bank. Saudi Arabia's foreign minister stated that regional stability and the potential for peace are at risk if annexation proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:55 IST
Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Arab and Muslim countries have expressed significant concern to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Israel's potential annexation of the West Bank. This was conveyed by Saudi Arabia's top diplomat on Thursday.

Speaking at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud emphasized the grave dangers posed by annexation, not only for peace prospects in Gaza but also for any long-term peace.

Prince Faisal confidently stated that President Trump understood the stance of the Arab and Muslim nations, which collectively see annexation as a threat to regional stability.

TRENDING

1
Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

 Global
3
Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

 Global
4
U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025