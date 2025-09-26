Syria's $1.5 Billion Tourism Boost: Investment Surge to Rejuvenate Economy
Syria has secured $1.5 billion in investments for tourism enhancement, focusing on developing facilities, building hotels, and revamping historic areas. An additional $14 billion was committed in August for infrastructure and real estate, aiming to revitalize the nation's war-damaged economy.
Syria has announced new investment contracts valued at $1.5 billion, designated to support and expand the nation's tourism sector, as declared by Tourism Minister Mazen al-Salhani on Thursday.
Al-Salhani detailed that these investments, consisting of direct contracts and memoranda of understanding, will facilitate the development of existing tourist facilities and the construction of new hotels, resorts, and entertainment cities. Additionally, historic areas will undergo rehabilitation.
Earlier, in August, Syria signed 12 significant investment deals valued at $14 billion. These encompass infrastructure, transportation, and real estate projects, all intended to aid in the recovery of Syria's economy that has been severely impacted by years of conflict.
