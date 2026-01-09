Left Menu

ITC Hotels Expands Luxurious Footprint at Yashobhoomi

ITC Hotels Ltd has secured a lease for a plot in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, to develop a premium five-star hotel. The land, covering around 3,648 square meters, has been leased for 91 years for Rs 326.50 crore. The new hotel aims to enhance Yashobhoomi's status as a MICE industry hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:32 IST
ITC Hotels Expands Luxurious Footprint at Yashobhoomi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Hotels Ltd announced on Friday it has secured a long-term lease for land at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, with plans to develop a luxury five-star hotel. This property will feature state-of-the-art banquet facilities and signature cuisine.

The plot, covering approximately 3,648 square meters, has been leased for a total duration of 91 years, with ITC committed to paying a lease premium of Rs 326.50 crore. The development aims to augment Yashobhoomi's reputation as a major venue for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, emphasized Yashobhoomi's potential to revolutionize the MICE sector. The anticipated hotel will bolster the company's existing presence in the Delhi-NCR region, where ITC Hotels already operates 10 properties with 1,599 rooms.

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

 India
2
NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups

NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups

 India
3
Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

 India
4
IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026