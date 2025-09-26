Left Menu

Lone Gunman Targets ICE Office in Dallas: Anti-ICE Sentiments Escalate

Joshua Jahn, a Dallas-area resident, opened fire on an ICE field office with notes indicating his intent to terrorize ICE agents. No government personnel were hurt, but the gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted wound. The attack reflects rising anti-ICE sentiments and political violence.

A single gunman, identified as Joshua Jahn, orchestrated an assault on a Dallas ICE field office, openly stating his aim to 'terrorize' agents he accused of 'human trafficking.' In a violent episode that has ignited discussions about anti-ICE sentiments, Jahn took his own life after the attack.

Officials confirmed that Jahn acted alone, supported by writings found in his home, outlining his plan. Despite the violent motives, no ICE officers were harmed during the incident. The gunman purchased his weapon legally and used ICE-tracking apps to prepare for the attack.

This incident marks the third shooting at a DHS facility in Texas this year, reflecting a significant rise in political violence across the U.S. amidst Trump's controversial immigration policies. ICE has announced increased security measures nationwide as tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

