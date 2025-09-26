Lone Gunman Targets ICE Office in Dallas: Anti-ICE Sentiments Escalate

A single gunman, identified as Joshua Jahn, orchestrated an assault on a Dallas ICE field office, openly stating his aim to 'terrorize' agents he accused of 'human trafficking.' In a violent episode that has ignited discussions about anti-ICE sentiments, Jahn took his own life after the attack.

Officials confirmed that Jahn acted alone, supported by writings found in his home, outlining his plan. Despite the violent motives, no ICE officers were harmed during the incident. The gunman purchased his weapon legally and used ICE-tracking apps to prepare for the attack.

This incident marks the third shooting at a DHS facility in Texas this year, reflecting a significant rise in political violence across the U.S. amidst Trump's controversial immigration policies. ICE has announced increased security measures nationwide as tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)