Left Menu

Meloni Condemns Political Violence on Anniversary of Neofascist Murders

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for Italians to reject political violence after members of her party's youth wing were attacked. The incident coincides with commemorations of the 1978 murders of three neo-fascist youths in Rome. Meloni stressed the importance of preserving memory and promoting dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:31 IST
Meloni Condemns Political Violence on Anniversary of Neofascist Murders
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday urged Italians to reject political violence after an attack on four members of her party's youth wing. The incident occurred on the 48th anniversary of the murders of three neofascist militants in Rome, highlighting a painful chapter in Italy's history.

Meloni described the 1978 killings as part of 'dark years of terrorism and political hatred,' emphasizing that many innocent lives were lost from various political factions. She stated that political violence is 'always a defeat' and can never be justified, urging the preservation of historical memory.

The four activists, associated with Gioventu Nazionale, were unharmed, though their vehicle suffered damage. The commemoration of the Via Acca Larentia murders is noted for its controversial political symbolism, a connection Meloni's Brothers of Italy party has tried to distance from despite its historical roots in the Italian Social Movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026