Meloni Condemns Political Violence on Anniversary of Neofascist Murders

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday urged Italians to reject political violence after an attack on four members of her party's youth wing. The incident occurred on the 48th anniversary of the murders of three neofascist militants in Rome, highlighting a painful chapter in Italy's history.

Meloni described the 1978 killings as part of 'dark years of terrorism and political hatred,' emphasizing that many innocent lives were lost from various political factions. She stated that political violence is 'always a defeat' and can never be justified, urging the preservation of historical memory.

The four activists, associated with Gioventu Nazionale, were unharmed, though their vehicle suffered damage. The commemoration of the Via Acca Larentia murders is noted for its controversial political symbolism, a connection Meloni's Brothers of Italy party has tried to distance from despite its historical roots in the Italian Social Movement.

