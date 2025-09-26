High-Profile Attorney Takes on High-Stakes Utah Murder Case

Kathryn Nester, a distinguished Utah criminal defense attorney, is now representing Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering Charlie Kirk. The case has attracted significant attention, not only due to the crime but also because Nester's history of defending controversial figures in high-stakes trials.

Robinson, charged with aggravated murder and potentially facing the death penalty, allegedly shot Kirk, 31, during a Utah Valley University event. In a press release, the Utah County Commission confirmed Nester's appointment, while she remained unavailable for comment on the matter.

Nester's notable career includes representing Lyle Jeffs, a leader of the FLDS Church who was convicted of food stamp fraud, and John Earnest, convicted for a deadly anti-Semitic attack. Her firm, Nester Lewis, also played a role in defending Brian David Mitchell, involved in the infamous Elizabeth Smart kidnapping case.

(With inputs from agencies.)