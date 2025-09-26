Left Menu

Tragic River Plunge: A Desperate Call of a Dying Man

Dhanaji Raghunath Shinde, a 44-year-old, ended his life by jumping into the Gandhari river in Kalyan. Prior to taking this step, he called his wife, informing her of his intentions. His body was discovered after a two-day search, following a police investigation and a missing person report by his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 08:55 IST
A 44-year-old man took the tragic decision to end his life by plunging into the Gandhari river in Kalyan, Maharashtra, after placing a heart-wrenching call to his wife to inform her about his decision, local authorities reported.

The incident unravelled at around 10:30 pm on September 19, with Dhanaji Raghunath Shinde, a resident of Badlapur, being identified as the deceased. Prior to this irreversible step, Shinde informed his wife via phone that he would not return home and asked her to care for their children.

The call prompted Shinde's wife to file a missing person report, initiating a search operation by the police, fire brigade personnel, and local fishermen. His body was eventually found after two intense days of searching near the riverbank, leading to the registration of an accidental death case by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

