Attorney-General Appoints 12 New King’s Counsel Recognising Legal Excellence

Attorney-General Judith Collins has announced the appointment of 12 new King’s Counsel (KC), marking one of the largest rounds of appointments in recent years. The honour, considered the highest distinction for barristers sole in New Zealand, recognises outstanding advocacy, excellence in the law, and significant contributions to the legal profession and public service.

Recognition of Legal Excellence and Service

Collins highlighted that while the KC rank is traditionally awarded to barristers who demonstrate exceptional skill and integrity in their legal careers, it may also be conferred on individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the law outside the courtroom.

“That is the case this year, with Chief Parliamentary Counsel Cassie Nicholson being made a KC in recognition of her significant contribution to the drafting of legislation for New Zealand,” Collins said.

Alongside Nicholson, 11 barristers sole were selected from a pool of 107 applicants, underscoring the highly competitive nature of the appointments.

Appointees for 2025

The newly appointed King’s Counsel are:

Cassie Nicholson – Chief Parliamentary Counsel, recognised for her legislative leadership.

Brian Dickey – Criminal law expert, former Auckland Crown Solicitor, and negotiator for Treaty settlements.

Tiana Epati – Specialist in serious criminal appeals and former President of the New Zealand Law Society.

Kevin Glover – Intellectual property litigator and academic contributor.

Katie Hogan – Criminal law barrister with international legal consulting experience.

Sarah Jerebine – Civil litigator specialising in public law with a strong Crown Law background.

Paul Keegan – Defence barrister focused on jury trial and appellate advocacy.

Simon Ladd – Commercial litigator with leadership roles in legal research and sports law.

Richard Marchant – Senior criminal lawyer and Parole Board convenor.

Balthazar (Bal) Matheson – Resource management lawyer and legal author.

Matthew Smith – Public law specialist and leading authority on judicial review.

Alan Webb – Resource management barrister with significant involvement in professional committees.

A Diverse Range of Expertise

Collins emphasised the diversity of practice areas represented in this year’s appointments. From criminal and commercial litigation to resource management, public law, and intellectual property, the new silks expand the availability of specialist expertise at the highest level of advocacy.

“The standards to be appointed King’s Counsel are extremely high and I am delighted that our legal profession continues to feature such distinguished individuals,” Collins said. “All of our new King’s Counsel have demonstrated a particular commitment to improving access to justice alongside their excellent work as advisors and litigators.”

She also noted the strong community focus of the new appointees, many of whom have contributed significant time to pro bono work, legal aid cases, and professional committees.

Profiles of Legal Leaders

Cassie Nicholson has led the Parliamentary Counsel Office since 2021, overseeing the drafting of New Zealand’s laws. She studied at Victoria University, earned a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics, and was a Commonwealth Scholar.

Brian Dickey , admitted to the bar in 1990, brings decades of criminal law experience and has played a key role in Crown prosecutions and iwi negotiations.

Tiana Epati , admitted in 2000, became a barrister sole in 2022 after serving as NZ Law Society President from 2019–2022, a period marked by major reforms in legal practice standards.

Kevin Glover , with an LL.M. from Cambridge, has shaped New Zealand’s IP law landscape through both litigation and academic writing.

Katie Hogan , with experience across New Zealand, Samoa, and the Cook Islands, brings a Pacific dimension to the appointments.

Sarah Jerebine , admitted in 2001, combines litigation experience with professional governance roles, including service on NZ Bar Association and NZLS councils.

Paul Keegan , with over 30 years in practice, is deeply involved in legal aid oversight and criminal defence advocacy.

Simon Ladd , with credentials from Chicago Law School and extensive commercial litigation experience, contributes significantly to legal research foundations.

Richard Marchant , admitted in 1985, has worked extensively in criminal law, regulatory inquiries, and parole matters.

Bal Matheson , a former Russell McVeagh partner, is a respected author on resource management law and senior member of Richmond Chambers.

Matthew Smith , Harvard-trained, is recognised nationally as the author of the New Zealand Judicial Review Handbook.

Alan Webb, admitted in 1989, has contributed to environmental law committees and professional advocacy training.

Strengthening Access to Justice

Collins said these appointments reaffirm the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the highest quality advocacy is available to New Zealanders. “All of our new silks have strong ties to their communities and have demonstrated a dedication to justice that goes beyond private practice.”

The appointments reflect a blend of courtroom advocacy, legislative leadership, academic contribution, and public service, highlighting the broad spectrum of excellence within New Zealand’s legal profession.