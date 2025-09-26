Left Menu

BJP Protest Sparks Controversy in Bengaluru

A case was filed against BJP officials for violating a Karnataka High Court order by holding a protest in Gandhinagar constituency. The protest, led by district president Saptagiri Gowda, aimed to highlight poor road conditions. Despite court restrictions, BJP workers blocked R T Street, causing public inconvenience.

A controversial protest led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengaluru's Gandhinagar constituency has resulted in a legal case as the demonstration violated a Karnataka High Court order. Initially staged to raise awareness about the deplorable condition of local roads, the protest has attracted widespread attention for its defiance of judicial directives.

On September 24, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra publicly called for the protest, which district leader Saptagiri Gowda promptly organized. The demonstration began around 11:30 AM on R T Street, effectively blocking the road and causing considerable disruption to the local populace.

Despite clear prohibitions against such activities in the city, the protest continued until 1 PM. Local police have since taken action against those involved, citing multiple legal violations, including the disobedience of court orders and various sections of the Karnataka Police Act.

