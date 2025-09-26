Government Signs $5.5m Treaty Settlement with Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu

The Crown has formally signed a Deed of Settlement with Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu, concluding 15 years of negotiations to address the iwi’s historical claims under the Treaty of Waitangi. Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith announced the agreement in Wellington, describing it as an important milestone for both the iwi and the Government.

Settlement Redress and Cultural Recognition

The settlement package includes $5.5 million in financial and commercial redress, the return of 17 culturally significant sites, and additional measures designed to strengthen Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu’s cultural identity and economic base. The iwi will also benefit from redress provided through the Pare Hauraki Collective Redress Deed, which addresses overlapping interests across Hauraki iwi.

Goldsmith noted that while financial compensation can never fully make up for the wrongs of the past, the settlement represents an opportunity to create a platform for future prosperity. “While no settlement can fully compensate for the Crown’s past injustices, this settlement will support the aspirations and prosperity of Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu for generations to come,” he said.

Historical Grievances and Impact

Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu, whose rohe (tribal area) spans Te Aroha, the Kaimai Range, Coromandel Peninsula, and the Hauraki Plains, suffered significant historical injustices at the hands of the Crown.

The iwi endured land confiscations, questionable Crown purchasing, and extensive mining operations that stripped them of resources and left them virtually landless. These actions devastated their economic, social, and cultural wellbeing, contributing to long-term disadvantage and loss of autonomy.

The settlement acknowledges these breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi, and the return of culturally significant lands is intended to restore a measure of connection and guardianship over ancestral sites.

Path to Settlement

Negotiations between Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu and the Crown have been lengthy and, at times, complex, spanning more than 15 years. Goldsmith praised the iwi’s negotiators for their perseverance and commitment throughout the process.

“I thank the negotiators for Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu for their commitment to working with the Crown for the settlement of their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims,” he said.

The signing of the Deed of Settlement represents agreement in principle, and the next step will be for the Government to introduce legislation to Parliament to give effect to the settlement.

A Step Forward for Hauraki Iwi

For Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu, the settlement is not only about financial compensation but also about the recognition of mana, the return of sacred places, and the opportunity to rebuild a sustainable future for their people.

The iwi’s inclusion in the broader Pare Hauraki Collective settlement framework also strengthens regional collaboration, ensuring that shared interests across the Hauraki rohe are addressed collectively.

Looking Ahead

With the Deed of Settlement signed, attention will now shift to implementation. Once legislation is passed, Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu will begin to exercise greater control over their cultural assets and redress resources.

The settlement is part of the Government’s broader commitment to resolving all remaining historical Treaty claims, with Goldsmith reiterating that settling long-standing grievances remains a major priority.

For Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu, this agreement is both a conclusion to decades of struggle and the beginning of a new chapter—one focused on self-determination, revitalisation of cultural identity, and intergenerational growth.