Empowering Bihar's Women: Modi Launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday, a significant scheme promising economic empowerment for women in the state. The initiative aims to transfer Rs 10,000 directly to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women, enhancing their economic independence ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

The Rs 7,500-crore government program, orchestrated by Bihar's NDA regime, seeks to bolster women's self-employment and livelihood opportunities. Scheduled for a virtual launch from Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other ministers will join via video conference from Patna.

This ambitious scheme, as highlighted by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, represents a landmark day for Bihar's women, offering a path toward self-reliance and empowerment by providing initial financial assistance and potential further support for business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)