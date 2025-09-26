UN Warns Maldives Media Law Threatens Press Freedom and Democratic Rights

The ratification of a new media law in the Maldives has sparked international concern, with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warning that the legislation could significantly undermine press freedom and freedom of expression, both essential pillars of democracy.

Broad Restrictions and Intrusive Powers

Signed into law on 18 September, the Maldives Media and Broadcasting Regulation Law introduces sweeping regulations that go far beyond acceptable international standards. It establishes a powerful new Media and Broadcasting Commission, granting it intrusive powers including:

The authority to conduct investigations into journalists and media outlets.

The power to impose heavy fines on media workers.

The right to revoke licenses and cancel permits of media organisations deemed non-compliant.

Critics argue that these provisions create a climate of fear, where journalists may be forced to self-censor to avoid penalties, ultimately silencing independent voices.

Incompatibility with International Law

The law has been deemed incompatible with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), a treaty the Maldives has ratified. The ICCPR guarantees the right to freedom of expression, including “freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds.”

Türk emphasised that freedom of the press is not merely a privilege but a fundamental right under international law. “An independent, free, plural and diverse media is a core component of the right to freedom of expression and a cornerstone of democratic society,” he stated.

Democratic Backsliding and Weakening Institutions

The passage of this law follows what observers describe as a worrying erosion of institutional checks and balances in the Maldives over the past year. Human rights advocates warn that weakening oversight and accountability, coupled with new restrictions on media, risks entrenching authoritarian tendencies in the island nation.

Analysts note that democratic institutions in the Maldives, once seen as a model for reform in the region, have come under strain due to increasing political interference and shrinking civic space.

UN Calls for Repeal and Assistance

The UN Human Rights Office has formally appealed to the Maldivian authorities to withdraw the law and has offered technical assistance to ensure that any reforms are aligned with international human rights obligations.

Türk underlined the constructive role international cooperation can play, stressing that reforms should strengthen—not weaken—the role of independent journalism. “I appeal to the authorities to repeal this legislation and work towards reforms that support freedom of expression rather than restrict it,” he said.

Implications for Journalists and Civil Society

If left in place, the law could have a chilling effect on civil society, investigative reporting, and political commentary in the Maldives. Media organisations may face closure, while journalists could be punished for critical reporting. This, experts warn, could diminish transparency, reduce government accountability, and erode public trust in democratic processes.

Looking Ahead

The Maldives, a strategically significant nation in the Indian Ocean, has long been under international scrutiny regarding governance and human rights. With global attention now fixed on its media landscape, the Government faces pressure to revisit the law before it undermines both its international reputation and the democratic freedoms of its citizens.