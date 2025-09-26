Left Menu

Pilgrimage Politics: Russian Influence in Moldovan Church

Father Mihai Bicu and other Moldovan clergy were involved in a Russian-funded pilgrimage aimed at influencing Moldova’s political landscape. The clergy received bank cards loaded with funds in exchange for creating social media campaigns to oppose Moldova’s pro-Western government. This reflects Russia’s broader strategy to sway Moldovan elections.

Father Mihai Bicu, an Orthodox priest from Moldova, recently found himself at the center of a geopolitical intrigue. Returning from a pilgrimage to Russia, Bicu and his companions were gifted with financial incentives allegedly connected to anti-Western social media campaigns.

The trip, which saw Moldovan clergy receiving debit cards from a Russian state bank, is part of a broader Russian effort to influence Moldova's elections. Bicu explained that the money was meant to encourage the creation of social media channels warning against Moldova's pro-Western government.

As the critical elections loom, the Moldovan Orthodox Church's connections with Moscow have become a focal point of controversy. Russia's deployment of religious influence seeks to hinder Moldova's EU integration, a pivotal concern for the nation.

