Father Mihai Bicu, an Orthodox priest from Moldova, recently found himself at the center of a geopolitical intrigue. Returning from a pilgrimage to Russia, Bicu and his companions were gifted with financial incentives allegedly connected to anti-Western social media campaigns.

The trip, which saw Moldovan clergy receiving debit cards from a Russian state bank, is part of a broader Russian effort to influence Moldova's elections. Bicu explained that the money was meant to encourage the creation of social media channels warning against Moldova's pro-Western government.

As the critical elections loom, the Moldovan Orthodox Church's connections with Moscow have become a focal point of controversy. Russia's deployment of religious influence seeks to hinder Moldova's EU integration, a pivotal concern for the nation.

