UN Budget Cuts: A Top-Heavy Approach Sparks Debate

The United Nations' proposed budget for 2026 is drawing criticism for targeting lower-ranking staff positions more than senior roles, according to a draft budget document. Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans a 15% cut to the regular budget in a bid for efficiency amid financial constraints as the organization approaches its 80th anniversary.

Just 3% of senior department head positions are slated for cuts compared to much larger reductions at lower ranks, a stark contrast likely to stir divisions. The President of the U.N. Geneva Staff Union, Ian Richards, expressed concerns about the potential top-heavy and bureaucratic nature of the organization under the current proposals.

Despite calls for a significant restructuring at higher levels, potential for future senior-level reductions remains, said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. With the U.S. and China, two of the largest contributors to the UN budget, currently in arrears, skepticism about the organization's future and leadership persists among staff and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)