ESIC Sees 5% Growth in Subscriber Addition; Youth and Female Enrolment Surge
In July 2025, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) welcomed 20.36 lakh new subscribers, marking a 5% growth from June. Over 31,000 new establishments joined the scheme, expanding social security. Notably, youth and female enrolment saw significant increases, with 48.37% and 4.33 lakh additions respectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has reported a significant subscriber growth in July 2025, adding 20.36 lakh members, as revealed by the latest payroll data from the labour ministry.
In the same month, 31,146 new establishments came under the ESI Scheme, broadening the reach of social security benefits to more workers across the nation.
Gender and age group statistics highlight a notable rise in young subscribers and an increase in female enrolment, demonstrating the scheme's expanding impact among diverse demographics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement