Karnataka's Caste Census: Surveying Challenges and Commitments
Karnataka's caste census, under judicial advice, continues amid challenges. The state ensures voluntary participation while managing technical issues. Minister Tangadagi reassures compliance with legal directives and confidentiality of data, as 1.75 lakh enumerators strive to survey 7 crore residents by December.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government is committed to conducting a comprehensive caste census, in line with the High Court's directive which emphasizes voluntary participation and the confidentiality of data.
Facing logistical challenges, including application glitches and server issues, Karnataka's Minister for Backward Class Development, Shivaraj S Tangadagi, assured that measures are being taken to rectify these hurdles.
Despite setbacks, the state is determined to complete the survey, involving around 1.75 lakh enumerators, by October 7, with a projected report submission to follow by December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement