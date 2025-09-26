Karnataka's Caste Census: Surveying Challenges and Commitments

The Karnataka government is committed to conducting a comprehensive caste census, in line with the High Court's directive which emphasizes voluntary participation and the confidentiality of data.

Facing logistical challenges, including application glitches and server issues, Karnataka's Minister for Backward Class Development, Shivaraj S Tangadagi, assured that measures are being taken to rectify these hurdles.

Despite setbacks, the state is determined to complete the survey, involving around 1.75 lakh enumerators, by October 7, with a projected report submission to follow by December.

