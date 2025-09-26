Left Menu

High Court Bail for Bengal's Former Minister Amid Teacher Recruitment Controversy

The Calcutta High Court granted bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in a teacher recruitment scam case. Despite the court's decision, concerns persist over whether he will be released before the Durga Puja festival due to procedural delays. Allegations indicate misuse of his former official position in illegal recruitments.

Updated: 26-09-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:29 IST
Partha Chatterjee
The Calcutta High Court has approved bail for Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal minister involved in a significant teacher recruitment scam. The ruling came after over three years of Chatterjee's imprisonment amid political turmoil in the state driven by the multimillion-rupee scandal.

Chatterjee, accused of leveraging his position for unlawful appointments, has faced multiple charges and investigations by the CBI and ED. Although granted bail, legal experts suggest procedural delays may prevent his release before the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

The court requires Chatterjee to surrender his passport and adhere to strict conditions, ensuring no influence on ongoing proceedings. Despite opposition from CBI counsel citing potential witness intimidation, the high court concluded insufficient need for further custodial interrogation.

