Leo XIV Reshuffles Vatican Leadership with Legal Expert Appointment

Pope Leo XIV has initiated a notable restructuring within the Holy See by appointing Archbishop Filippo Iannone as the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. This key position was formerly held by Leo himself until his ascension to the papacy.

As a legal expert and current head of the Vatican's legal office, Iannone's new role underscores the significant legal caseload that accompanies the responsibilities of overseeing bishop nominations and evaluating abuse or negligence cases within the church.

The reshuffling occurs amid a broader structural transition within the Vatican, following the death of Pope Francis, with several prefects expected to retire soon. Leo has confirmed current prefects on a provisional basis as he considers further appointments to stabilize Vatican leadership.

