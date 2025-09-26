Left Menu

Leo XIV Reshuffles Vatican Leadership with Legal Expert Appointment

Pope Leo XIV made a significant Vatican appointment, assigning Italian legal expert Archbishop Filippo Iannone as the new head of the Dicastery for Bishops. The appointment comes after Leo's promotion from Cardinal to Pope, leaving a critical role to be filled at the Holy See.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:42 IST
Leo XIV Reshuffles Vatican Leadership with Legal Expert Appointment
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV has initiated a notable restructuring within the Holy See by appointing Archbishop Filippo Iannone as the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. This key position was formerly held by Leo himself until his ascension to the papacy.

As a legal expert and current head of the Vatican's legal office, Iannone's new role underscores the significant legal caseload that accompanies the responsibilities of overseeing bishop nominations and evaluating abuse or negligence cases within the church.

The reshuffling occurs amid a broader structural transition within the Vatican, following the death of Pope Francis, with several prefects expected to retire soon. Leo has confirmed current prefects on a provisional basis as he considers further appointments to stabilize Vatican leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moldova Bars Pro-Russian Party Amid Election Turmoil

Moldova Bars Pro-Russian Party Amid Election Turmoil

 Global
2
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Advocates for Farmers, Pushes Development Projects Forward

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Advocates for Farmers, Pushes Development Proje...

 India
3
GST Slashes Drive Auto Industry Growth: A New Era for Car Buyers

GST Slashes Drive Auto Industry Growth: A New Era for Car Buyers

 United States
4
China's Central Bank Vows Monetary Policy Boost Amid Economic Challenges

China's Central Bank Vows Monetary Policy Boost Amid Economic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025