Chaos in West Bengal: DGP Appointment Hits Legal Snag

The appointment of a new Director General of Police in West Bengal faces significant delays due to procedural issues. The UPSC returned the state's proposal, citing a delay and procedural irregularities, pushing the state to seek directions from the Supreme Court. The situation complicates matters as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:38 IST
Chaos in West Bengal: DGP Appointment Hits Legal Snag
appointment
  • Country:
  • India

The process to appoint a new Director General of Police in West Bengal has encountered significant hurdles. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) returned the state's proposed list, highlighting procedural delays and irregularities, and advised the matter be brought to the Supreme Court for direction.

The situation is pressing as the incumbent DGP (In Charge), Rajeev Kumar, is set to retire soon amid upcoming state elections. Procedural standards dictate that proposals should be submitted to the UPSC at least three months before the retirement of the current DGP, a deadline that was missed by more than a year.

Amidst these challenges, a senior IPS officer raised an objection at the Central Administrative Tribunal, claiming discrimination in his exclusion from the DGP panel. Meanwhile, the UPSC emphasizes transparent selection processes, ultimately recommending the state consult the Supreme Court for further guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

